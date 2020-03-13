This week brought a tidal wave of postponements across the pop culture landscape, all a result over deep concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of those cancellations was the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament ("March Madness"), leaving CBS with some serious holes in its prime time programming schedule.

On Friday, the network released a revised television schedule, which includes new and encore episodes of series such as Hawaii Five-O, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, and more. CBS' daytime programming line-up that was set to be preempted by the tournament will air as previously scheduled. The Price Is Right and Let's Make A Deal will air encore episodes, while The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Talk will all air original episodes (though talk shows across all networks are taking a minute-by-minute approach to their immediate futures).

Here's a look at the revised schedule, which includes: original episodes of Hawaii Five-O on Friday, March 27, at 9 p.m. (with series finale set for Friday, April 3); original episodes of MacGyver on Friday, March 27, and Friday, April 3, at 8 p.m.; and an original episode of Blue Bloods airing Friday, April 3, at 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

8:00-8:31 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

8:31-9:01 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

9:01-9:30 PM – MOM (R)

9:30-10:00 PM – BOB (HEARTS) ABISHOLA (R)

10:00-11:00 PM – TOMMY (R)

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

8:00-9:00 PM – MACGYVER (R)

9:00-10:00 PM – HAWAII FIVE-0 (R)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (R)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

8:00 – 9:00 PM – FBI (R)

9:00 – 10:00 PM – NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (R)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

8:00-8:31 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

8:31-9:01 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

9:01-9:30 PM – MOM (R)

9:30-10:00 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (R)

10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (R)

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

8:00-9:00 PM – MACGYVER (Original)

9:00-10:00 PM – HAWAII FIVE-0 (Original)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (R)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

9:00-10:00 PM – 48 HOURS

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

8:00-9:00 PM – MACGYVER (Original)

9:00-10:00 PM – HAWAII FIVE-0 (Series Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (Original)

The 68-team men's tournament was set to kick off March 17 and March 18 with play-in games in Dayton, OH, the first of 13 cities hosting games this year. CBS Sports and Turner are televising the tournament as part of their current 14-year, $10.8 billion rights deal with the NCAA.