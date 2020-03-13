Boom Studios Joins Oni In Closing Offices, Staff Work From Home Over Coronavirus Pandemic Fears

It looks like the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting comics beyond just the cancellation or postponement of comic cons, like WonderCon most recently. Bleeding Cool understands that LA-based comic book publisher Boom Studios announced to employees this week that they will be instituting a work from home policy beginning on Monday, March 16th to keep them safe from potential exposure to COVID-19 or the coronavirus as it's more commonly known. Most importantly, the company is doing this before any employees have shown symptoms of the disease or been in contact with anyone they know has it.

They notified external partners and comic shops with the following message:

"Like many of you, the team at BOOM! Studios has been actively monitoring the developments surrounding COVID-19 and specifically recommendations in updates from the CDC as well as state and county government to help us manage the situation. Today, we made the difficult decision to ask all of our employees to work from home beginning this coming Monday, March 16th. We believe this decision is both the best step to protect our team's health and safety as well as ensure that we are able to continue to tell the best stories in comic books and graphic novels with minimal disruption."

This follow's Portland comics publisher Oni Press' decision to do similar earlier in the week, saying,

"Out of concern for the health and well being of our staff here in Portland, and elsewhere, Oni will instruct all staff to work remotely beginning tomorrow and until further notice. Senior staff and management are working with folks individually today to ensure that everyone is able to continue to work comfortably and without interruption, and we are also checking in with all of our freelancers to see if there are additional resources we can provide."

And as comic book fans, let's remember that some comics may be delayed, but that's worth it to keep everyone in comics – retailers, fans and pros alike – all safe.