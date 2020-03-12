Wizard World to Put Comic Cons Experience Online, as Coronavirus Pandemic Fears Hits Shows

Wizard Entertainment of the double-decade Wizard Worlds is to launch "Wizard World Virtual Experiences" just as WonderCon announced its postponement/cancellation, and in the wake of the cancelled ECCC, and potentially more to come.

Launching later this month, fans will have the ability to purchase a personal one-minute video chat, :15- or :30-second personalized video recording, signed 8×10 photos and signed memorabilia, group chats and exclusive limited edition art, in an attempt to mirror the convention paid-for meet-and-greet. No word or whether you'll be able to meet comic creators in hotel bars, cosplay at your computer or walk over stale popcorn. But the night is young.

Select session dates will feature live video panels that are free for fans to view and hear, accessible through the Wizard World website and other social media platforms. "Wizard World Virtual Experiences will bring the Wizard World experience to fans across the globe, wherever they live," said John D. Maatta, CEO, Wizard Entertainment, Inc. "We will capture the excitement of interacting one-on-one with celebrities and creators in a format that will be unique and compelling."

Hope there's swag…

