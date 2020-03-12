"The Last of Us" Composer Gustavo Santaolalla Joining HBO Series Adapt

HBO, Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, and game writer/creative director Neil Druckmann surprised a lot of us out there when the trio announced video game franchise The Last of Us was being adapted as a live-action series. Fans of the video game will be excited to hear that a familiar name has come on board the project: Academy Award-winner and original game music composer Gustavo Santaolalla (Brokeback Mountain, Babel) will be scoring the cable series.

Mazin and Druckmann are set to write and executive produce the adaptation of the Sony PlayStation video game, with Druckmann also serving as creative director. The series is expected to cover the events of the original game, with the possibility of additional content from the game sequel being included.

Well this is exciting! Beyond lending his incredible musical talent to The Last of Us Part II, Gustavo Santaolalla is joining us to bring over The Last of Us to HBO! — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 11, 2020

It's not TLOU if it's not Gustavo… https://t.co/kPiBd8zOXI — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 11, 2020

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show." – Neil Druckmann

Carolyn Strauss will also executive produce along with Evan Wells, the president of Santa Monica-based game developer Naughty Dog. Sony Pictures Television is set to co-produce in association with PlayStation Productions – with the project marking the first television series from PlayStation Productions.

Sony and Naughty Dog's video game franchise is an apocalyptic tale centering on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for the deadly pandemic. A hardened survivor, Joel is hired to smuggle the14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

– Craig Mazin