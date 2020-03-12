GI Joe Baroness Gets Another Kotobukiya Statue for 25th Anniversary 

We have recently seen this statue before but it looks like Kotobukiya just loves GI Joe! Hell, I can't blame them either as these statues are beautifully crafted and sculpted to glorious perfection. This is the second time we are seeing Cobra's Baroness this week, however, this one is based on a variant blue outfit for her 25th anniversary. Both red and blue statues are almost identical besides the paint job but they do look beautiful by each other. It also seems that Kotobukiya is almost telling us this is a companion piece to the GI Joe Scarlett that we covered here. This is a beautiful piece that any GI Joe fan should add to their Cobra army.

The Baroness Blue 25th Anniversary Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $114.99. She is set to help Cobra reign supreme once again in May 2020 and you can lock down your pre-order here.

Cobra!

G.I. JOE BARONESS 25th ANNIVERSARY BLUE COLOR BISHOUJO STATUE

In this new line of 1/7 scale statues, the colorful characters of G.I. JOE are reborn as Kotobukiya's BISHOUJO!

The world's first series of action figures created by Hasbro, G.I. Joe follows a group of heroes in their fight against Cobra, an evil organization plotting to take over the world. In this new line of 1/7 scale statues, the colorful characters of G.I. JOE are reborn as Kotobukiya's BISHOUJO!

This limited edition statue is based on the 25th Anniversary Baroness who was released in 2008. This version of Baroness can be seen in a blue suit variant of the original action figure. The ultramarine blue and neon green coloration is perfect for night missions.

The submachine gun included in this version of Baroness comes in a gunmetal color and can be displayed with the standard BARONESS BISHOUJO STATUE and BARONESS THE CRIMSON STRIKE TEAM BISHOUJO STATUE.

BARONESS 25th ANNIVERSARY BLUE COLOR BISHOUJO STATUE's base has been made with a similar scenery/concept as SCARLETT SKY BLUE COLOR BISHOUJO STATUE and looks great displayed together.

Created through the power of technology, this high quality digitally sculpted limited edition statue leaves no detail untouched thanks to the expert hand of sculptor Takaboku Busujima (BUSUJIMAX).

