Funko Shows Off Guy Fieri Opening Up his Newest Pop Vinyl Figure

It is not often that we actually get to see a person open up there down Collectible. Funko made that wish come true today with showcasing the one and only man of flavor opening up his. That's right flavorheads, the man himself was able to see his own collectible Funko Pop Vinyl in person. Of course, like many of us, we would be just as happy as him. With perfections of the shirt, glasses, and the hair/ goatee combo this figure is ready to hit some diner, drive-ins, and dives.

One thing I did happen to catch was the fact he said: "This is my first", so does that mean more Fieri's are coming out? Could we have our own army of Funko Fieir's on the horizon?! Man, I hope so, it would be a great Pop for traveling with and food photography. I can't wait till I find one of these guys in the wild to add to my own ever growing Pop collection and of course, there will be a review of him not far behind. Pre-orders are still live for Guy Fieri Funko Pops which is the only true way to secure your own ticket to Flavortown and you can find them located here.