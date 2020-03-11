Looks Like X Of Swords Begins In Cable #1 (Spoilers)

The upcoming X Of Swords teaser showed a variety of X-Men characters wielding a variety of swords, some recognisable, others not. Nightcrawler had a rapier, Cyclops had a light saber, that kind of thing. And Apocalypse had the sword that we saw in the previous issue of X-Men in the Crucible. And Cable has his own sword. What kind of sword?

Well in today's Cable #1 we discover how he comes by it, where it comes from and how the whole X Of Swords event may be set up. Remember, in House Of X, and Power Of X, the X stood in for the number ten. Just saying. Sounds like a card game. So he gets his sword, plucked from the paw of an alien monster.

We learn who had it before it ended up embedded.

This sword is the Light Of Galador, owned by the first of the Spacknights of Galador. They may not be able to say his name anymore… but that's Rom, Space Warrior. Now owned by Hasbro and licensed to IDW, but Marvel still owns all the aspects that they brought to the party.

And the remaining knights are awakened and on their way…

A fleet of space knights heading to Earth? Is this where X of Swords begins? And what is it on Krakoa right now for alien artefacts summoning an alien invasion fleet? Because as we already pointed out, today's X-Men #8 has a whole lot of that as well.

Oh and it looks as if it's not the only event being kicked off in this issue, Inferno III anyone?

