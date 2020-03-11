Who's Worthy Of Picking Up Mjolnir Now? (Thor #4 Spoilers)

'Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor'. Once a rarity, of late there have been more and more. Thor, Captain America, Thunderstrike, Beta Ray Bill, Jane Foster, Storm, Throg… and now?

Of course, now Loki has inherited the mantle from his father Thor…

He seems to have a familial get-out close. Same thing happened to Bor after all.

THOR #4

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THOR'S GREATEST ENEMY – AND THE UNIVERSE'S ONLY SAVIOR – REVEALED!

The Black Winter is coming – the end of the entire vast universe – and only one entity can stop it. The only one who has survived it before, Galactus the World-Eater, has come to Midgard…in search of a herald for the end of everything.

Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Thor #4 is out today from Marvel Comics… I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.