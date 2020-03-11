The Truth About the Return of Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Darth Vader #2 (Spoilers)

Last month's Star Wars: Darth Vader #1 (getting a second printing today) ended with quite the cliffhanger, revealing that Anakin Skywalker's wife and Queen, Padmé Amidala, was not dead at Vader's hands in Revenge Of The Sith, but alive – somehow.

But how? A clone? And android? A Force-illusion?

No, something else. But, as promised, rewriting the events and characters of George Lucas' Star Wars prequels…

Sabé first appeared in the 1999 film Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace, played by Keira Knightley, who casting director Robin Gurland believed bore a striking resemblance to Natalie Portman, who portrayed Padmé Amidala. Knightley's role was kept quiet by The Phantom Menace's marketing department in order to heighten the surprise of there being a decoy queen when the film was released and the queen's costumes were specifically designed to hide any height and shape differences between Portman and Knightley, so much in fact that even Portman's own mother couldn't distinguish between the two on set.

Well looks, like they did it again.

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #2

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

THE FACE OF THE QUEEN!

• In the wake of the shocking revelations of The Empire Strikes Back, DARTH VADER continues his quest for revenge against everyone who hid his son Luke from him.

• But when his search takes him deep into his past, he uncovers a hauntingly familiar face that will challenge everything he knows. Rated T In Shops: Mar 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99

