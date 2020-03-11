The Daily LITG, 11th March 2020, Happy Birthday Dani Colman

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The 10 most-read stories yesterday
- "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
- "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
- Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
- Will Molly Leave the Runaways to Live on Krakoa This Summer?
- 'Spawn' May Have Lost Jamie Foxx, as Todd McFarlane Regroups
- "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Time Machine DLC is On the Way
- "Supergirl" Star David Harewood Teases J'onn's New Super Suit
- "The Flash" S06 "Death of the Speed Force" [Preview]: Something's Wrong
- Funko Soda Brings Limited Edition Back to Collecting [Review]
- Yen Press Announces New Manga and Light Novel Titles for August 2020
One year ago…
- Batman: Damned Forced DC to Rethink Who They Were as a Publisher
- The Punisher Canceled a Second Time in Next Week's Punisher #9
- Black Cat Objects to Shoddy Female Representation in Amazing Spider-Man #17
- Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Gets a Cover
- SHOWTIME's Farewell Fiona Video Ahead of Emmy Rossum's Final 'Shameless' Episode
Happening today…
- Reads, the monthly reading group at Gosh! Comics, John Layman and Afu Chan's new cosmic chiller, Outer Darkness from Image Comics. Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, London 7pm -9pm.
- No One Left To Fight TPB Signing with writer Aubrey Sitterson, Hosted by Collector's Paradise – Winnetka, California 6-8pm.
Mirka Andolfo In-Store Signing, Comics Dungeon, Seattle, Washington 4-7pm
- MariNaomi with Justin Hall / Distant Stars, The Bindery, San Francisco, California 7-8.30pm
- Dillon Gilberston Signing Sweet Heart, The Comic Bug, Manhattan Beach, California 5-8pm
- Ethan Sacks signing Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1, JHU Comic Books, New York 6-8pm.
Happy birthday to…
- Comics writer and editor Dani Colman
- Steve Novak, comic creator of The Bad Guys.
- SSDG! creator Rob Bass.
- Sal Abbinanti, artist and official art dealer of Alex Ross and Bill Sienkiewicz.
- Tiina Birgitta Räisänen, artist of Bella.
- Arthur Goodman of Favourite Crayon Comics