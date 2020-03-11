The Daily LITG, 11th March 2020, Happy Birthday Dani Colman

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
  2. "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
  3. Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
  4. Will Molly Leave the Runaways to Live on Krakoa This Summer?
  5. 'Spawn' May Have Lost Jamie Foxx, as Todd McFarlane Regroups
  6. "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Time Machine DLC is On the Way
  7. "Supergirl" Star David Harewood Teases J'onn's New Super Suit
  8. "The Flash" S06 "Death of the Speed Force" [Preview]: Something's Wrong
  9. Funko Soda Brings Limited Edition Back to Collecting [Review]
  10. Yen Press Announces New Manga and Light Novel Titles for August 2020

One year ago…

  1. Batman: Damned Forced DC to Rethink Who They Were as a Publisher
  2. The Punisher Canceled a Second Time in Next Week's Punisher #9
  3. Black Cat Objects to Shoddy Female Representation in Amazing Spider-Man #17
  4. Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Gets a Cover
  5. SHOWTIME's Farewell Fiona Video Ahead of Emmy Rossum's Final 'Shameless' Episode

Happening today…

Happy birthday to…

The Daily LITG, 11th March 2020, Happy Birthday

  • Comics writer and editor Dani Colman
  • Steve Novak, comic creator of The Bad Guys.
  • SSDG! creator Rob Bass.
  • Sal Abbinanti, artist and official art dealer of Alex Ross and Bill Sienkiewicz.
  • Tiina Birgitta Räisänen, artist of Bella.
  • Arthur Goodman of Favourite Crayon Comics

