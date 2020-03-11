"Super Mega Baseball 3" Gets An April Release Date

Metalhead Software revealed today that Super Mega Baseball 3 will be getting a release in April, as well as revealing more of the game's features. The company declined to give an actual hard-date release, which is a little unnerving since it's anywhere from 2-6 weeks out. But we did learn there will be cross-play across all three major consoles and Steam. You can read more about the new features being added to Super Mega Baseball 3 below, along with the latest trailer.

Major Features Include: Challenge your hand-eye coordination or relax and hit dingers with fluid gameplay that scales seamlessly from novice to beyond-expert levels of difficulty.

Apply and refine your baseball instincts with a sophisticated baseball simulation featuring new pick-off and base stealing mechanics, wild pitches/passed balls, designated hitters, and situational player traits.

Take in the sights and sounds of 14 richly detailed ballparks, each featuring unique day, night and alternate lighting conditions.

Guide an evolving team to greatness over multiple seasons in the all new Franchise mode featuring player development, aging, retirement and signing/releasing of free agents.

Compete online to win pennants and climb to higher divisions in the cross-platform Pennant Race mode.

Create your ideal league with a comprehensive customization suite that includes season length/structure, team names/uniforms/logos, and player names/appearance/attributes.

Play or simulate any combination of games/teams in customized Seasons and Elimination brackets, solo or with friends.