"Super Mega Baseball 3" Gets An April Release Date

Metalhead Software revealed today that Super Mega Baseball 3 will be getting a release in April, as well as revealing more of the game's features. The company declined to give an actual hard-date release, which is a little unnerving since it's anywhere from 2-6 weeks out. But we did learn there will be cross-play across all three major consoles and Steam. You can read more about the new features being added to Super Mega Baseball 3 below, along with the latest trailer.
Major Features Include:
- Challenge your hand-eye coordination or relax and hit dingers with fluid gameplay that scales seamlessly from novice to beyond-expert levels of difficulty.
- Apply and refine your baseball instincts with a sophisticated baseball simulation featuring new pick-off and base stealing mechanics, wild pitches/passed balls, designated hitters, and situational player traits.
- Take in the sights and sounds of 14 richly detailed ballparks, each featuring unique day, night and alternate lighting conditions.
- Guide an evolving team to greatness over multiple seasons in the all new Franchise mode featuring player development, aging, retirement and signing/releasing of free agents.
- Compete online to win pennants and climb to higher divisions in the cross-platform Pennant Race mode.
- Create your ideal league with a comprehensive customization suite that includes season length/structure, team names/uniforms/logos, and player names/appearance/attributes.
- Play or simulate any combination of games/teams in customized Seasons and Elimination brackets, solo or with friends.