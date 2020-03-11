Has Jonathan Hickman Created an X-Men #8/Decorum #1 Crossover? (Spoilers)

Okay, this is weird. Really weird. Today sees the publication of Decorum #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston from Image Comics. And the release of X-Men #8 by Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar . And there's a connection. No, not that Jonathan Hickman has created another cypher language for the comic. Or the use of prose, text pages, diagrams, documents and the like to lay out an entire reality. Or that people seem to be attacking an island again. No, it's this scene, from one of those island-attackers…

… and the reveal that they have an egg, a most desirous egg and worthy to go to war over. What kind of egg? For that we will have to wait till future issues, or pore through many documents… or we can just read today's X-Men #8…

Coincidence? Two books from the same writer, out on the same day, both with people after some kind of space egg? Okay, probably. But still… I mean, after all, the New Mutants only came together because Professor X was infected by a Brood queen. everything's connected…

DECORUM #1 (OF 8) CVR A HUDDLESTON (MR)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Mike Huddleston

SERIES PREMIERE! There are many assassins in the known universe. This is the story of the most well-mannered one. "Manners are a sensitive awareness of the feelings of others. If you have that awareness, you have good manners, no matter what knife you use." In Shops: Mar 11, 2020 SRP: $4.99

X-MEN #8 DX

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Mahmud Asrar (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble with them! The Brood! The Shi'ar! The Starjammers! The Imperial Guard! Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99

