Is Superman Gets Another Identity – Will Lois Lane?

We had previously had this scene in Superman #16, with Superman addressing the nascent United Planets.

But someone had the record button on and when that came to the staff of The Daily Star, it was embued with a different tone.

And leading to a certain charge being made to Superman's wife – and rival journalist for the Daily Bugle.

And in today's Superman #21, Lois Lane takes that to the next logical step.

Lois Lane, Queen Of Earth. Look, this series is coming to its end with issue 12. Could she have just named its sequel? And are the lawyers for trademark protection?

SUPERMAN #21

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Joe Prado, Ivan Reis

It's Mongul versus Superman in the battle for the survival of the United Planets! The Man of Steel must confront Mongul in front of all the powers of the galaxy, or peace will never be achieved. During one of the most private moments in Superman's existence comes one of his biggest challenges. If Superman fails, the whole of the United Planets falls! In Shops: Mar 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99

