Immortal Hulk #33 Confirms Dr Charlene McGowan Is Trans – And Deep Dives To 1972

A month ago, Bleeding Cool picked up hints that Immortal Hulk series regular Dr Charlene McGowan, formerly a scientist working for supervillains, now working for the Hulk, was a new trans character for Marvel Comics. She has also been working in hormone research, which was handy for her own needs. And for the first time she talks about it, in relation to the alien creature Xemnu, currently mentally controlling and influencing the world, to rewrite the way they see it. And her own specific take on this.

And for Dr Charlene McGowan, the experience – not exactly made her immune to Xemnu's influence – but able to recognise it. To notice when a story is being told that doesn't quite fit with what is…

As well as writer Al Ewing going deep into the character's history…

…with Marvel Feature #3 from 1972 by Roy Thomas and Ross Angu, before Ewing was born…

…and again using television for his own ends. And his Magic Planet.

Almost fifty years later, he's back with a similar plan – and a similar pose. No longer just able to mentally influence children, but adults too. Making him the heroes of all their memories…

Marvel Feature #3 can be picked up for around $20 on eBay. For now.

IMMORTAL HULK #32

(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross

• The gentle giant XEMNU TM has come to EARTHTM to fight evil – as the INCREDIBLE HULK TM!

• And YOU TM can join him – as he battles ROBERT BANNER TM, the STRANGEST MAN OF ALL TIME TM!

• (HULK TM is a trademark of ROXXON ENERGY TM. For a brighter tomorrow.)

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Immortal Hulk #33 is out today from Marvel Comics… I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.