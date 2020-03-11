Funko Announces More Anime Pops with "Soul Eater"

One of the small tidbits to come out of the Funko booth at the New York Toy Fair was the statistics of what Pop series was the hottest. Funko stated that they have seen a rise in Pop Animation sales with the increased popularity of shows like My Hero Academia and the Dragon Ball series. This is not surprising, as I keep saying that the anime and manga world is untouched gold mines for collectibles. Funko is seeming to get a grasp on this concept so I expect more shows will be coming throughout the year like the newest anime Soul Eater. Fans of this series have something to look forward to with 5 new Pop vinyl figures, one of them even is a retailer exclusive Patty. Black Star, Death the Kid, Liz, and Tsubaki are coming soon and ready for your collection.

Pre-orders on all of the Soul Eater Funko Pops are up for and located here. The GameStop Exclusive Patty is also up and can be found here. They are set for an April 2020 release date so not that long of a wait lies ahead.

Coming soon: Pop! Animation – Soul Eater