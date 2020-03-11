Annapurna Interactive & Simogo Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

Simogo and Annapurna Interactive announced this week that the two have come together for a new multi-year partnership. The basics idea is that the two will work together to develop and publish games across multiple platforms. After already having success with Sayonara Wild Hearts, both companies are looking to further that partnership. How long the deal is for and the specifics behind it weren't revealed. Here are a few quotes from the announcement. Here's hoping we find out more details of what they both have in store for the months and weeks to come.

"We were fans of Simogo long before we started Annapurna Interactive and working with them has only increased our respect and admiration. We are excited to enter into the next phase of our partnership and explore the amazing experiences we can build together—anything is possible," said Annapurna Interactive President Nathan Gary. "We're delighted to formalize our relationship with our friends at Annapurna Interactive, which not only provides our team a great creative sparring partner and the stability needed to create new uncompromising work, but also the opportunity of being part of inspiring endeavors beyond our games," said Simon Flesser, co-founder of Simogo.