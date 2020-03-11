The 100 (or 99) Comics Shops Stocking Bad Idea Comics – Only One in the UK

We have the supposed 100-list of comic book stores cleared to stock Bad Idea's new line of comic books, direct to the retailer, outside of Diamond, with no digital versions, no collections, no variant covers and only selling one copy per customer, for $3.99 each. Initially restricted to twenty stores, then fifty, now a hundred. Though, as we said, we still only count 99.
The United Kingdom is said to make up to ten to fifteen percent of the entire comcis direct market through Diamond – but here only has one store, Forbidden Planet in London, Though there is one in Big Bang in Dublin, making them the only two stores allowed to stock Bad Idea Comics anywhere outside of the USA and Canada…
Bad Idea's first series, Eniac by Matt Kindt and Doug Braithwaite will be followed by Lewis LaRosa's Megalith. They have also been working in secret for many months on new projects by Marguerite Bennett, Mae Catt, Joshua Dysart, Tomas Giorello, Eric Heisserer, Jody Houser, Lewis LaRosa, Jeff Lemire, Peter Milligan, Adam Pollina, Robert Venditti, Zeb Wells, and more. Here are where you will (or will not) be able to buy copies.
Or also, if you are a small publisher, a list of comic book stores who are happy to commit serious resources to promoting a new line of comic books. In case this is useful to anyone at all.
- Friendly Neighborhood Comics
799 South Main St.
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 966-2275
- Big Planet Comics
7315 Baltimore Ave.
College Park, MD 20740
(301) 699-0498
- Brave New World Comics
22722 Lyons Ave., Ste 2
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
(661) 259-4745
- Knowhere Games and Comics
744 Grand Ave Ste 102,
San Marcos, CA 92078
(760) 891-8333
- The Dragon
55 Wyndham St. North, Unit T-19B
Guelph, Ontario
Canada
(519) 763-5544
- The Comic Place
105 E. Holly St.
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 733-2224
- Time Warp Comics & Games
3105 28th St.
Boulder, CO 80301
(800) 552-9108
- Keith's Books and Comics
5400 E. Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206
(214) 827-3060
- Kings Comics
283 Clarence St.
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
02 9267 5615
- Titan Comics
3128 Forest Lane, Suite 250
Dallas, TX 75234
(214) 350-4420
- Njoy Games & Comics
8820 & 8824 Reseda Blvd.
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 709-0599
- Comics Adventure
15705 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Suite A
Milwaukie, OR 97267
(503) 305-7946
- BaT Comics & Games
218 Broadway St.
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 898-0550
- A Comic Shop
114 S. Semoran Blvd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 332-9636
- Alternate Reality Comics
4110 S Maryland Pkwy.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 736-3673
- Anyone Comics
1216 Union St.
Brooklyn, NY 11225
(347) 350-8422
- Variant Edition
10132 151 St NW
Edmonton, Alberta T5P 1T4
Canada
(780) 452-9886
- Fourcorners Comics
42 Baltimore St.
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2336
- Pop Comics
203 W Center St Promenade
Anaheim, CA 92805
(657) 208-3835
- Rick's Comic City
2720 Old Lebanon Rd. #104
Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 883-7890
- The Collective
515 E. Altamonte Dr., Unit 1023
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
(321) 295-7091
- Comics Elite
5575 Elmwood Ave., Suite E-2
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 755-2533
- Memory Lane Comics
201 Princess St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 392-6647
- Rebel Base Comics & Toys
701 S Sharon Amity Rd., Suite C
Charlotte, NC 28211
(704) 442-9660
- The Adventure Begins
525 Woodland Square Blvd. #130
Conroe, TX 77384
(936) 273-3223
- Samurai Comics
1602 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016
(602) 265-8886
- Summit Comics & Games
216 Washington Square South B
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 485-2369
- Green Brain Comics
13936 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313-582-9444)
- Comics Are Go
5214 Detroit Rd.
Sheffield, OH 44035
(440) 695-8401
- I Want More Comics
550 E Thornton Pkwy. #114
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 460-7226
- The Nerd Store
601 South 2700, West Suite G106
West Valley City, UT 84119
(801) 964-4776
- Ultimate Comics
1301 Buck Jones Rd.
Raleigh, NC 27606
(919) 377-8778
- Flying Colors
2980 Treat Blvd.
Concord, CA 94518
(925) 825-5410
- Beyond Comics
5632 Buckeystown Pike
Frederick, MD 21704
(301) 668-8202
- Aw Yeah Comics
313 Halstead Ave.
Harrison, NY 10528
(914) 732-3600
- Cosmic Comics
3830 E Flamingo Rd, Suite F-2
Las Vegas, NV 89121
(702) 451-6611
- The Fantasy Shop
10560 Baptist Church Rd.
St. Louis, MO, 63128
(314) 842-8228
- Safari Pearl
660 W Pullman Rd.
Moscow, ID 83843
(208) 882-9499
- Global Pop Culture Collected
7420 N Beach Street #236
Fort Worth, TX
(817) 576-3656
- Borderlands Comics and Games
1434 Laurens Rd.
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 235-3488
- Space Cadets
27326 Robinson Rd #117
Oak Ridge North, TX 77385
(281) 298-1111
- More Fun Comics and Games
103 W. Hickory St.
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 387-5893
- Pittsburgh Comics
113 E. McMurray Rd.
Canonsburg, PA 15317
(721) 941-5445
- Captain Blue Hen Comics
280 E. Main St., Suite 101
Newark, DE
(302) 737-3434
- Books With Pictures
1401 SE Division St.
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 841-6276
- Alakazam Comics
17777 Main Street, Suite E
Irvine, CA 92614
- Big Bang Comics – Ireland
2,3 Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford Rd
Dundrum, Dublin 16
Ireland
(+353) 1 216 5093
- Dr No's Comics & Games Superstore
3372 Canton Rd. #104
Marietta, GA 30066
(678) 903-3705
- Challengers Comics & Conversation
1845 N Western Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 278-0155
- Cards, Comics & Collectibles
51 Main St.
Reisterstown, MD 21136
(410) 526-7410
Collector's Paradise
319 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Unit 4
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 577-6694
- Zeppelin Comics
929 1st St.
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 297-6126
- Redd Skull Comics
720A Edmonton Trail
Calgary, Alberta, T2E 3J4
Canada
(403) 230-2716
- The Beguiling
319 College Street
Toronto, Ontario, M5T 1S2
Canada
(416) 533-9168
- Third Eye Comics
209 Chinquapin Round Rd., Suite 200
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 897-0322
- Comic Quest
23811 Bridger Rd. #100
Lake Forest, CA 92630
(949) 951-9668
- The Comic Shop
14837 Washington Ave.
San Leandro, CA 94578
(510) 562-0205
- Illusive Comics
1270 Franklin Mall
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 985-7481
- Ssalefish Comics
3232 Silas Creek Pkwy., Suite 20
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 760-9851
- Things From Another World
2916 NE Broadway St.
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 284-4693
- The Dark Side
935 N. Beneva Rd., Suite #902
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 363-0840
- Geek Geek Nerd Nerd
2127 S. Hwy 97
Redmond, OR 97756
(541) 923-7345
- Heroes Haven
4339 Gunn Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 269-8859
- Comix Warehouse
52 S. Main St.
Pearl River, NY 10965
(845) 216-9100
- Strange Adventures
5110 Prince St.
Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1L3
Canada
(902) 425-2140
- Cosmic Monkey Comics
5335 NE Sandy Blvd.
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 517-9050
- Comic Central
1425 WP Ball Blvd.
Sanford, FL 32771
(407) 321-5111
- Cape & Cowl Comics
1601 Clay St.
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 907-0678
- Paradox Comics-N-Cards
26 Roberts St.
Fargo, ND 58102
(701) 239-9505
- Vault of Midnight
219 S. Main St.
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 998-1413
- Midtown Comics
200 W. 40th St.
New York, NY 10018
(212) 302-8192
- Bedrock City Comics
6516 Westheimer Rd., Suite D
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 780-0675
- I Like Comics
1715 Broadway St.
Vancouver, WA 98663
(360) 852-8890
- Double Midnight
245 Maple St.
Manchester, NH 03103
(603) 669-9636
- Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne
21500 Catawba Ave.
Cornelius, NC 28031
(704) 892-4263
- Golden Apple Comics
7018 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 658-6047
- Forbidden Planet UK
179 Shaftesbury Ave.
London, WC2H 8JR
United Kingdom
(020) 7420 3666
- Planet Comics
2704 N. Main St.
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 261-3578
- Fantasy Books and Games
1113 E. Main St.
Belleville, IL 62221
(618) 235-0844
- Maximum Comics
5130 S. Fort Apache Rd. # 285
Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 367-0755
- Geoffrey's Comics
15900 Crenshaw Blvd. # B
Gardena, CA 90249
(310) 538-3198
- Impulse Creations
8228 E. 61st St #121
Tulsa, OK 74133
(918) 884-7130
- Source Comics & Games
2057 Snelling Ave N.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 645-0386
- Telegraph Art & Comics
211 W. Main St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
(434) 244-3210
- Zia Comics
125 N. Main St.
Las Cruces, NM 88001
(575) 222-4347
- New Wave Collectibles
4020 Skippack Pike
Schwenksville, PA 19473
(610) 222-9200
- Maui Comics & Collectibles
10 N. Market St.
Wailuku, HI 96793
(808) 281-0440
- Sterling Silver Comics
2210 Pickwick Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 484-4708
- Velocity Comics
819 W. Broad St.
Richmond, VA 23220
(804) 303-1783
- Speeding Bullet Comics
614 N. Porter Ave.
Norman, OK 73071
(405) 360-6866
- Comic Book University
7623 Shelby St.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-6395
- Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts
2612 Kavanaugh Blvd.
Little Rock, AR 72205
(501) 293-0841
- The Geekery
133A Main St.
Matawan, NJ 07747
(732) 696-8530
- POP ROC
337 East Ave.
Rochester, NY 14604
(585) 310-2423
- Circle City Comics
3454 W. 86th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46268
(317) 280-7530
- Dragon Quills
506 Broad St.
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-1979
- October Country Comics
246 Main St. #15
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1115
- Infinity Flux
3643 Hixson Pike
Chattanooga, TN 37415
(423) 591-5689
- World's Greatest Comics
5974 Westerville Rd.
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 891-3000
- Comic & Figure Addicts
30707 Union City Blvd.
Union City, CA 94587
(510) 952-9681