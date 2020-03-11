The 100 (or 99) Comics Shops Stocking Bad Idea Comics – Only One in the UK

We have the supposed 100-list of comic book stores cleared to stock Bad Idea's new line of comic books, direct to the retailer, outside of Diamond, with no digital versions, no collections, no variant covers and only selling one copy per customer, for $3.99 each. Initially restricted to twenty stores, then fifty, now a hundred. Though, as we said, we still only count 99.

The United Kingdom is said to make up to ten to fifteen percent of the entire comcis direct market through Diamond – but here only has one store, Forbidden Planet in London, Though there is one in Big Bang in Dublin, making them the only two stores allowed to stock Bad Idea Comics anywhere outside of the USA and Canada…

Bad Idea's first series, Eniac by Matt Kindt and Doug Braithwaite will be followed by Lewis LaRosa's Megalith. They have also been working in secret for many months on new projects by Marguerite Bennett, Mae Catt, Joshua Dysart, Tomas Giorello, Eric Heisserer, Jody Houser, Lewis LaRosa, Jeff Lemire, Peter Milligan, Adam Pollina, Robert Venditti, Zeb Wells, and more. Here are where you will (or will not) be able to buy copies.

Or also, if you are a small publisher, a list of comic book stores who are happy to commit serious resources to promoting a new line of comic books. In case this is useful to anyone at all.

  1. Friendly Neighborhood Comics
    799 South Main St.
    Bellingham, MA 02019
    (508) 966-2275
  2. Big Planet Comics
    7315 Baltimore Ave.
    College Park, MD 20740
    (301) 699-0498
  3. Brave New World Comics
    22722 Lyons Ave., Ste 2
    Santa Clarita, CA 91321
    (661) 259-4745
  4. Knowhere Games and Comics
    744 Grand Ave Ste 102,
    San Marcos, CA 92078
    (760) 891-8333
  5. The Dragon
    55 Wyndham St. North, Unit T-19B
    Guelph, Ontario
    Canada
    (519) 763-5544
  6. The Comic Place
    105 E. Holly St.
    Bellingham, WA 98225
    (360) 733-2224
  7. Time Warp Comics & Games
    3105 28th St.
    Boulder, CO 80301
    (800) 552-9108
  8. Keith's Books and Comics
    5400 E. Mockingbird Lane
    Dallas, TX 75206
    (214) 827-3060
  9. Kings Comics
    283 Clarence St.
    Sydney NSW 2000
    Australia
    02 9267 5615
  10. Titan Comics
    3128 Forest Lane, Suite 250
    Dallas, TX 75234
    (214) 350-4420
  11. Njoy Games & Comics
    8820 & 8824 Reseda Blvd.
    Northridge, CA 91324
    (818) 709-0599
  12. Comics Adventure
    15705 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Suite A
    Milwaukie, OR 97267
    (503) 305-7946
  13. BaT Comics & Games
    218 Broadway St.
    Chico, CA 95928
    (530) 898-0550
  14. A Comic Shop
    114 S. Semoran Blvd.
    Winter Park, FL 32792
    (407) 332-9636
  15. Alternate Reality Comics
    4110 S Maryland Pkwy.
    Las Vegas, NV 89119
    (702) 736-3673
  16. Anyone Comics
    1216 Union St.
    Brooklyn, NY 11225
    (347) 350-8422
  17. Variant Edition
    10132 151 St NW
    Edmonton, Alberta T5P 1T4
    Canada
    (780) 452-9886
  18. Fourcorners Comics
    42 Baltimore St.
    Gettysburg, PA 17325
    (717) 334-2336
  19. Pop Comics
    203 W Center St Promenade
    Anaheim, CA 92805
    (657) 208-3835
  20. Rick's Comic City
    2720 Old Lebanon Rd. #104
    Nashville, TN 37214
    (615) 883-7890
  21. The Collective
    515 E. Altamonte Dr., Unit 1023
    Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
    (321) 295-7091
  22. Comics Elite
    5575 Elmwood Ave., Suite E-2
    Indianapolis, IN 46203
    (317) 755-2533
  23. Memory Lane Comics
    201 Princess St.
    Wilmington, NC 28401
    (910) 392-6647
  24. Rebel Base Comics & Toys
    701 S Sharon Amity Rd., Suite C
    Charlotte, NC 28211
    (704) 442-9660
  25. The Adventure Begins
    525 Woodland Square Blvd. #130
    Conroe, TX 77384
    (936) 273-3223
  26. Samurai Comics
    1602 E. Indian School Rd.
    Phoenix, AZ 85016
    (602) 265-8886
  27. Summit Comics & Games
    216 Washington Square South B
    Lansing, MI 48933
    (517) 485-2369
  28. Green Brain Comics
    13936 Michigan Ave.
    Dearborn, MI 48126
    (313-582-9444)
  29. Comics Are Go
    5214 Detroit Rd.
    Sheffield, OH 44035
    (440) 695-8401
  30. I Want More Comics
    550 E Thornton Pkwy. #114
    Thornton, CO 80229
    (303) 460-7226
  31. The Nerd Store
    601 South 2700, West Suite G106
    West Valley City, UT 84119
    (801) 964-4776
  32. Ultimate Comics
    1301 Buck Jones Rd.
    Raleigh, NC 27606
    (919) 377-8778
  33. Flying Colors
    2980 Treat Blvd.
    Concord, CA 94518
    (925) 825-5410
  34. Beyond Comics
    5632 Buckeystown Pike
    Frederick, MD 21704
    (301) 668-8202
  35. Aw Yeah Comics
    313 Halstead Ave.
    Harrison, NY 10528
    (914) 732-3600
  36. Cosmic Comics
    3830 E Flamingo Rd, Suite F-2
    Las Vegas, NV 89121
    (702) 451-6611
  37. The Fantasy Shop
    10560 Baptist Church Rd.
    St. Louis, MO, 63128
    (314) 842-8228
  38. Safari Pearl
    660 W Pullman Rd.
    Moscow, ID 83843
    (208) 882-9499
  39. Global Pop Culture Collected
    7420 N Beach Street #236
    Fort Worth, TX
    (817) 576-3656
  40. Borderlands Comics and Games
    1434 Laurens Rd.
    Greenville, SC 29607
    (864) 235-3488
  41. Space Cadets
    27326 Robinson Rd #117
    Oak Ridge North, TX 77385
    (281) 298-1111
  42. More Fun Comics and Games
    103 W. Hickory St.
    Denton, TX 76201
    (940) 387-5893
  43. Pittsburgh Comics
    113 E. McMurray Rd.
    Canonsburg, PA 15317
    (721) 941-5445
  44. Captain Blue Hen Comics
    280 E. Main St., Suite 101
    Newark, DE
    (302) 737-3434
  45. Books With Pictures
    1401 SE Division St.
    Portland, OR 97202
    (503) 841-6276
  46. Alakazam Comics
    17777 Main Street, Suite E
    Irvine, CA 92614
  47. Big Bang Comics – Ireland
    2,3 Dundrum Town Centre, Sandyford Rd
    Dundrum, Dublin 16
    Ireland
    (+353) 1 216 5093
  48. Dr No's Comics & Games Superstore
    3372 Canton Rd. #104
    Marietta, GA 30066
    (678) 903-3705
  49. Challengers Comics & Conversation
    1845 N Western Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60647
    (773) 278-0155
  50. Cards, Comics & Collectibles
    51 Main St.
    Reisterstown, MD 21136
    (410) 526-7410
    Collector's Paradise
    319 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Unit 4
    Pasadena, CA 91105
    (626) 577-6694
  51. Zeppelin Comics
    929 1st St.
    Benicia, CA 94510
    (707) 297-6126
  52. Redd Skull Comics
    720A Edmonton Trail
    Calgary, Alberta, T2E 3J4
    Canada
    (403) 230-2716
  53. The Beguiling
    319 College Street
    Toronto, Ontario, M5T 1S2
    Canada
    (416) 533-9168
  54. Third Eye Comics
    209 Chinquapin Round Rd., Suite 200
    Annapolis, MD 21401
    (410) 897-0322
  55. Comic Quest
    23811 Bridger Rd. #100
    Lake Forest, CA 92630
    (949) 951-9668
  56. The Comic Shop
    14837 Washington Ave.
    San Leandro, CA 94578
    (510) 562-0205
  57. Illusive Comics
    1270 Franklin Mall
    Santa Clara, CA 95050
    (408) 985-7481
  58. Ssalefish Comics
    3232 Silas Creek Pkwy., Suite 20
    Winston-Salem, NC 27103
    (336) 760-9851
  59. Things From Another World
    2916 NE Broadway St.
    Portland, OR 97232
    (503) 284-4693
  60. The Dark Side
    935 N. Beneva Rd., Suite #902
    Sarasota, FL 34232
    (941) 363-0840
  61. Geek Geek Nerd Nerd
    2127 S. Hwy 97
    Redmond, OR 97756
    (541) 923-7345
  62. Heroes Haven
    4339 Gunn Hwy
    Tampa, FL 33618
    (813) 269-8859
  63. Comix Warehouse
    52 S. Main St.
    Pearl River, NY 10965
    (845) 216-9100
  64. Strange Adventures
    5110 Prince St.
    Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1L3
    Canada
    (902) 425-2140
  65. Cosmic Monkey Comics
    5335 NE Sandy Blvd.
    Portland, OR 97213
    (503) 517-9050
  66. Comic Central
    1425 WP Ball Blvd.
    Sanford, FL 32771
    (407) 321-5111
  67. Cape & Cowl Comics
    1601 Clay St.
    Oakland, CA 94612
    (510) 907-0678
  68. Paradox Comics-N-Cards
    26 Roberts St.
    Fargo, ND 58102
    (701) 239-9505
  69. Vault of Midnight
    219 S. Main St.
    Ann Arbor, MI 48104
    (734) 998-1413
  70. Midtown Comics
    200 W. 40th St.
    New York, NY 10018
    (212) 302-8192
  71. Bedrock City Comics
    6516 Westheimer Rd., Suite D
    Houston, TX 77057
    (713) 780-0675
  72. I Like Comics
    1715 Broadway St.
    Vancouver, WA 98663
    (360) 852-8890
  73. Double Midnight
    245 Maple St.
    Manchester, NH 03103
    (603) 669-9636
  74. Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne
    21500 Catawba Ave.
    Cornelius, NC 28031
    (704) 892-4263
  75. Golden Apple Comics
    7018 Melrose Ave.
    Los Angeles, CA 90038
    (323) 658-6047
  76. Forbidden Planet UK
    179 Shaftesbury Ave.
    London, WC2H 8JR
    United Kingdom
    (020) 7420 3666
  77. Planet Comics
    2704 N. Main St.
    Anderson, SC 29621
    (864) 261-3578
  78. Fantasy Books and Games
    1113 E. Main St.
    Belleville, IL 62221
    (618) 235-0844
  79. Maximum Comics
    5130 S. Fort Apache Rd. # 285
    Las Vegas, NV 89148
    (702) 367-0755
  80. Geoffrey's Comics
    15900 Crenshaw Blvd. # B
    Gardena, CA 90249
    (310) 538-3198
  81. Impulse Creations
    8228 E. 61st St #121
    Tulsa, OK 74133
    (918) 884-7130
  82. Source Comics & Games
    2057 Snelling Ave N.
    Roseville, MN 55113
    (651) 645-0386
  83. Telegraph Art & Comics
    211 W. Main St.
    Charlottesville, VA 22902
    (434) 244-3210
  84. Zia Comics
    125 N. Main St.
    Las Cruces, NM 88001
    (575) 222-4347
  85. New Wave Collectibles
    4020 Skippack Pike
    Schwenksville, PA 19473
    (610) 222-9200
  86. Maui Comics & Collectibles
    10 N. Market St.
    Wailuku, HI 96793
    (808) 281-0440
  87. Sterling Silver Comics
    2210 Pickwick Dr.
    Camarillo, CA 93010
    (805) 484-4708
  88. Velocity Comics
    819 W. Broad St.
    Richmond, VA 23220
    (804) 303-1783
  89. Speeding Bullet Comics
    614 N. Porter Ave.
    Norman, OK 73071
    (405) 360-6866
  90. Comic Book University
    7623 Shelby St.
    Indianapolis, IN 46227
    (317) 885-6395
  91. Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts
    2612 Kavanaugh Blvd.
    Little Rock, AR 72205
    (501) 293-0841
  92. The Geekery
    133A Main St.
    Matawan, NJ 07747
    (732) 696-8530
  93. POP ROC
    337 East Ave.
    Rochester, NY 14604
    (585) 310-2423
  94. Circle City Comics
    3454 W. 86th St.
    Indianapolis, IN 46268
    (317) 280-7530
  95. Dragon Quills
    506 Broad St.
    Gadsden, AL 35901
    (256) 549-1979
  96. October Country Comics
    246 Main St. #15
    New Paltz, NY 12561
    (845) 255-1115
  97. Infinity Flux
    3643 Hixson Pike
    Chattanooga, TN 37415
    (423) 591-5689
  98. World's Greatest Comics
    5974 Westerville Rd.
    Westerville, OH 43081
    (614) 891-3000
  99. Comic & Figure Addicts
    30707 Union City Blvd.
    Union City, CA 94587
    (510) 952-9681

