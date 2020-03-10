"The New Mutants": Another New TV Spot Shows Off Powers

Well it looks like the marketing for The New Mutants is kicking it up another notch. 20th Century Studios has released another new TV spot that shows off a ton of new footage including a bunch of looks at all of the powers that this group of mutants is going to show off. A bunch of people on social media were wondering why the movie decided to show off these powers now, a mere month before the movie is coming out, and the truth appears to be that the movie wasn't finished when it got delayed. The other day director Josh Boone revealed that he was called back to finish the last 25% of the movie including a bunch of the special effects that we see in the new TV spots.

Can we all agree to laugh like hyenas if this movie is a commercial and critical success? It seems like that should be the way this story ends considering how hard everyone had to work to get this movie released.

Summary: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It will be released on April 3, 2020.