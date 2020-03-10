With FOX's third season of The Masked Singer having made some questionable decisions during the Group B round (check out Bleeding Cool's resident The Masked Singer expert/critic Tiffany Tchobanian's concerns about the season here), viewers find themselves heading into our final group before the "Super 9". Which means it's time for Group C to take the stage with "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!", as six new celebrities look to impress host Nick Cannon, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke – and most important of all? The viewers…

So let's take a look at what Group C has to bring to the stage this week…

"The Masked Singer" season 3, episode 7 "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!": Six all-new celebrities are introduced ("Group C"), and take the stage for their first performances of the season. Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks.

Here's a look at how the new format works this season for our 18 celebrity question marks:

● Singers will be split into three groups of six: Group A, Group B, and Group C.

● Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B will take the stage as they go from six to three, then Group C.

● The final nine masked contestants from all three groups will then come together as they continue to battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.

● Season 3's singers have earned a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.