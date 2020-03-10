"No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie

it's been quite a long road to get the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, to the big screen and as of earlier this month, it's going to take a little longer because of a delay from April to November. The world can change a lot in those few months and there are aspects of this movie that could almost feel dated by the time it finally comes out. When it comes to movies it's impossible to keep public events out of them and No Time To Die is no different. That being said the people involved with No Time To Die did try to keep characters like Donald Trump and things like Brexit out of the movie but according to star Daniel Craig in a new interview with GQ that they did try to keep Trump out of the movie.

"We struggled to keep Trump out of this film," Craig told me of No Time To Die. "But of course it is there. It's always there, whether it's Trump, or whether it's Brexit, or whether it's Russian influence on elections or whatever."

When it comes to the character of James Bond Craig sees more than just an action hero but as someone who goes to work, does their job for the good of those around them, and then sinks back into the shadows. The character might have flashy things but the things he does and the point of them are much less so. This is something that they wanted to explore in all of the movies and No Time To Die.

"There's something I feel that Bond represents, someone who's there, trying to do the job and doesn't want any fucking publicity," he said. "And this is a joke, because he drives a fucking Aston Martin and does all these ridiculous things. But these people exist.… It's the ambulance service. I know it's terribly kind of romantic. But they are people who are just getting on with it and saving people's lives."

Craig and the writers have done a lot to try and keep these movies feeling fresh but the recent ones have very much been about chasing trends. Casino Royale was a gritty origin story like Batman Begins. Quantum of Solace seemed to take more inspiration from the Bourne movies than previous James Bond movies. Skyfall is very much The Dark Knight with a villain who deliberately got caught scene. Spectre was chasing the idea of the cinematic universe. What exactly is No Time To Die going to be chasing if anything at all? We'll have to wait and see.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It is scheduled to be released on November 25, 2020.