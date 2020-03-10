New Yorker Cartoonist Liz Montague's Graphic Memoir, to be Published by Random House

Liz Montague is a cartoonist, known for being the New Yorker's first black woman cartoonist. Stepping beyond the cartoon, she has sold her first graphic novel to Random House Studio. An untitled YA graphic coming-of-age memoir, it will deal with 'issues of identity and community and chronicles the author's path to becoming an artist'.

The graphic memoir will be published, autumn 2022, and her agent for the deal was Wendi Gu of Sanford J. Greenburger Associates.

Here's a page from her work for The Nib looking at cartoonists who have inspired her.