All the Kubert School Ads Appearing on DC Comics Covers This Month

On Wednesday, Bleeding Cool posted the ad from the Kubert School on the back of this week's comic books. But it's not alone. Every week this month will see a different ad drawn by different alumni of the school. But you don't have to wait till the end of the month, Bleeding Cool has them all right here, right now.

First, Andy Kubert and his daughter Emma Kubert with colors by Brad Anderson and letters by Kubert School Instructor Taylor Esposito featuring Wonder Woman

Lee Week, Brad Anderson and Taylor Esposito featuring Superman

Fernando Ruiz, Kubert School Master Class Instructor Joe Prado, Hi-Fi and Taylor Esposito featuring Shazam

Tom Mandrake, Jan Duursema, Hi-Fi and Taylor Esposito featuring Batman.

On Saturday, April 25th, they are having a Spring Open House

This is a great opportunity for high school students and aspiring professionals to tour the facility, meet with faculty and staff, get portfolio reviews, and apply for the upcoming 2020/2021 school year! We're looking forward to meeting you! For more information please visit www.KubertSchool.edu or contact us at Info@KubertSchool.edu.