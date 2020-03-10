GDC 2020 Announces Virtual Awards & Talk Schedule

GDC 2020 may be postponed as an event, but organizers have decided they will continue to run some of the plans strictly online. The organization will provide free streaming content from March 16th-20 between 9am-5pm each day, featuring many of the original speakers who would have been at the event in person. This includes the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards ceremonies, both of which will be streamed at 5pm PDT on Wednesday, March 18th on GDC's Twitch channel. According to the info provided, it will still be hosted by Trent Kusters for the IGF and Kim Swift for the Game Developers Choice Awards, but will not include the alt.ctrl.GDC award, which will not be awarded this year.

All streamed GDC 2020 talks will be available for free on GDC Vault after it goes live, as well as being added to GDC's YouTube channel over the next couple months. What's more, GDC 2020 speakers also have the opportunity to submit their talk even after the physical event would have occurred. You can find the most up-to-date streaming schedule for GDC 2020's free virtual talks here, which includes more features and content coming on Friday, March 13th.