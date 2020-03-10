Funko Announces "Hunter X Hunter" Will Be Getting a Pop Wave

The anime and manga fandom is strong and Funko notices it. With this untouched market of series of there, Funk is preparing anime fans for a nice influx of collectibles. This time Hunter X Hunter is up next in the collectible circuit and Funko is bringing Killua Zoldyck, Hisoka, Gon Freecs Jajank, Kurapika, and Leorio to life. Gon Freecs Jajank will also be getting a special Hot Topic Funko exclusive figure which is usually common with anime series. All of them represent their characters perfectly and any Funko fan would be happy to add them to their ever growing anime figure collection.

Besides the Hot Topic exclusive, all of these Hunter x Hunter Funko Pop Vinyls are releasing as commons. Pre-orders for these five are already live and you can find them located here. They are supposed to release in April 2020 and with the growing popularity of anime collectibles, I'm sure this won't be the only wave to come out for this series either.

"There are liars who only lie when there's a reason to, and there are liars who also lie without a reason."

