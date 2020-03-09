'Spawn' May Have Lost Jamie Foxx, as Todd McFarlane Regroups

Spawn just cannot catch a break. A day after a victory lap of sorts for the character being introduced in Mortal Kombat, word is leaking out that Jamie Foxx may have pulled out of starring in a new Spawn film. Foxx hopped aboard the new film 2018. Spawn creator Todd McFarlane has been actively trying to bring a sequel/reboot to theaters since 1997 when the original film hit theaters. In a recent interview with Shoryuken, McFarlane seemingly confirmed that Foxx has walked away from the project over scheduling conflicts:

"Last week I got some discouraging news, we had an academy award-winning guy who was going to do the movie with us, but he fell off. We had people willing to fund the movie as long as we had this guy attached but schedules were conflicting, and things had to change. That's how close we are to getting this thing off the ground."

So now, Todd has to seemingly regroup yet again to find a new star, and possibly financing to get Al Simmons back up on the big screen. Hopefully he can, Spawn still has quite the following, and those fans have stuck through with the character through thick and thin. They deserve to see him on screen again just as much as Todd does.

First seen on Collider