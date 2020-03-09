Roald Dahl's First Graphic Novel Adaptation – The Witches by Pénélope Bagieu, from Scholastic Graphix

In January, French cartoonist Pénélope Bagieu was the publication of her graphic adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches, the first official adaptation of a Dahl novel. It was published by Gallimard Jeunesse with the following cover.

And it is Dog Man and Raina Telegemeir's publisher, Scholastic Graphix, who will be publishing an English language version of this graphic novel in September, with the following cover. Probably.

Bagieu is best known for webcomics My Quite Fascinating Life and Les Culottées, the latter of which was released as Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World, winning her the 2019 Eisner Award for Best U.S. Edition of International Material. The English language version of the adaptation, now set in the present day, will see publication around the time of the new movie adaptation. This will be the first such literary adaptation published by Scholastic Graphix

Roald Dahl's darkly funny masterpiece, The Witches, now available as a graphic novel from Eisner Award-winning artist Pénélope Bagieu! Witches are real, and they are very, very dangerous. They wear ordinary clothes and have ordinary jobs, living in ordinary towns all across the world – and there's nothing they despise more than children. When an eight-year-old boy and his grandmother come face-to-face with the Grand High Witch herself, they may be the only ones who can stop the witches' latest plot to stamp out every last child in the country! This full-color graphic novel edition of Roald Dahl's The Witches, adapted and illustrated by Eisner Award-winner Pénélope Bagieu, is the first-ever Dahl story to appear in this format. Graphic novel readers and Roald Dahl fans alike will relish this dynamic new take on a uniquely funny tale.

The Witches will be published in September.