Looks like Netflix's Lost in Space mission was a three-season one, with the streaming service announcing Monday that the family sci-fi adventure series will be back for a third and final season. But even as the series reaches the end of the Robinson Family's epic journey to Alpha Centauri, series executive producer/showrunner Zack Estrin will be extending his stay with Netflix – signing a new, multi-year deal to produce content exclusively for the streamer.

"From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy: a three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead." – Zack Estrin

The first season of Lost in Space premiered in April 2018, but it would be closer to two years before the second season would arrive – in Decembr 2019. With the series expected to return some time in 2021, here's a look at a special message from Estrin:

A message from our showrunner: pic.twitter.com/VkNN3iy4Qd — Lost In Space (@lostinspacetv) March 9, 2020

Lost in Space is a modern reimagining of the classic 1960's science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination. In Season 2, the Robinsons and Jupiter 2 are stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, and must work alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and the always charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio), to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri.

Netflix's Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey. Estrin, Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless all serve as executive producers.

"We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale. We're especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can't wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!" – Ted Biaselli, Director of Original Series, Netflix