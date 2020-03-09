"GhostWire: Tokyo" Is Currently Scheduled For E3 2020

Provided that E3 2020 doesn't get canceled from the coronavirus, we know for certain at least one game that will be there is GhostWire: Tokyo. We're not gonna lie, we almost forgot this game was still happening. This is primarily due to two things. One, Bethesda has kept leaks about the game under control for the most part. And two, the last big news about it was when developer Ikumi Nakamura departed Bethesda back in September 2019. Once she had left, the buzz around the game died down. That all changed this week in a podcast interview that set the stage for a possible major reveal.

Last week, the Kinda Funny's We Have Cool Friends podcast sat down and chatted with Bethesda's Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications, Pete Hines. During the interview, he revealed they will be at E3, much like they are every year. And they'll be bringing with them some surprises including Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo.

"On both Deathloop and GhostWire, I'm really excited for you to see the game itself. won't say anything now, but it does have an interesting parallel to DOOM Eternal that I'll talk to you about once we show GhostWire, that I'm curious if you've picked up or noticed. After you see it, I'll explain a little bit about it. I'm sure we'll talk a little bit about where the connective tissue is between those two things."

So we now know both games are still in development and provided the convention happens, we may get a demo of them at the Bethesda booth!