Funko Gives Fans A Virtual Convention with ECCC Postponed

A lot of cancelations are happening lately due to the public reaction to the coronavirus. One of those events was Emerald City Comic Con and we were all waiting on to get our hands on some Funko Pop exclusives. From Pop Rides, Pop Towns, Pop Pins, and much more, us fans were ready to expand our collections once again with some exclusive collectibles. Funko does not want to let us down so they are giving us our own very virtual convention! This live streaming event will be taking place over multiple places to connect with fans on a new level with games, giveaways, and prizes. Everything starts tomorrow Wednesday, March 11 and ends Friday, March 13th where all ECCC Exclusives will be available online at the FunkoShop! This is a great way to have fans be one with the convention and I can't wait to watch. If this virtual con is a success who knows what this will mean for future conventions. While the main conventions will still go one it'll be nice for fans who can't make it to the actual location get to be one with the family.

The following is the release of all the details for the upcoming Virtual Con.

Funko's First Virtual Convention!

Emerald City Comic Con has been postponed to Summer 2020, but Funko hasn't forgotten the fans! Funatics are invited to celebrate through Funko's first ever virtual convention. Funko will be hosting multiple livestreams to connect with the Funko Family, play games, host giveaways, and award prizes to Funatics. All ECCC exclusive products will be available on Funko's online store on Friday March 13th. Those who won the Funko lottery for first chances to purchase convention exclusives, be on the lookout for an email from Reedpop regarding details about the adjusted first purchase experience. Here is a day by day run down of Funko's virtual convention.

Wednesday March 11th

Join Funko as we giveaway exciting prizes, connect with all the members of the Funko Family, and host a cosplay contest via livestream from the headquarters store. Share pictures of your cosplay with #FunkoVirtualCon to enter in the cosplay contest for the chance to win prizes. During the livestream we will detail how the ECCC exclusives will be sold on the website. Follow Funko and #FunkoVirtualCon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to participate in contests and games.

Thursday March 12th

Day two of the virtual convention will boast unboxings of ECCC exclusives with the crew, games, and contests continued and will feature special guests who would have attended the in-person convention.

Friday March 13th

All ECCC exclusives will go up for purchase on FunkoShop. The Funko Funkast will be livestreaming from the Funko HQ Lounge in an exclusive Funko Funkast Panel! Link up with fellow Funatics for bad dad jokes, Q&A session, games, and giveaways. The podcast will be discussing pop culture topics, product hints, and pooling for input on how to strengthen the virtual convention experience for the Funko Family.

ECCC Exclusives Pricing:

Pop! Pez – $8

Pop! – $15

Pop! Pin – $15

Pop! 6" – $25

Pop! 2-Pack – $30

Pop! 3-Pack – $40

Pop! Ride – $40

Pop! Town – $40

Pop! 10" – $45

ECCC Pin Set – $10

Vinyl Soda – $12

Funkoverse Expansion – $15

Funkoverse Expandalone – $25

Funkoverse Strategy Game – $40

Virtual Convention Questions

For questions about the virtual convention, please refer to Funko's social channels and livestream videos to come. More information will be added as updates are available.

You can find more info about their exclusives here along with the original post and more need to knows.