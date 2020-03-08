FOX's The Masked Singer crowned the Top 3 contestants from Group B, knocking out another music icon in the process. As the Super Nine takes shape, we find ourselves questioning the show's voting methods. After ousting legends, we can't help but wonder when this show will go from entertaining to insulting. For now, we're still hooked on playing the guessing game.

Let's recap the past two episodes and analyze all of the latest clues!

"The Masked Singer": Tiff's Take

FOX's hit show is on the cusp of running away from them. Fans keep watching every week, but their concerns are rising with the ratings. In fact, these eliminations are causing an outrage.

The Masked Singer is a competition combo – talent and game show. Sometimes the weekly results are based on popularity over skill and that can be really frustrating.

Viewers grow attached to personas and often find themselves having a new opinion of the celebrity behind the mask. With every guess, the home audience projects a whole lot onto these contestants and make lofty assumptions.

After two and a half seasons, we've seen our fair share of legends lose to C-list celebrities with mediocre singing voices. Ironically, the icons voted off the show are the most recognizable talents – that only adds to the insult.

Who are the voters in the audience? How can they cast off the likes of Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Seal, Chaka Khan, and Dionne Warwick? Okay, I'll give them Warwick since her performances were weak – but they were wrong to oust the others. Those iconic names deserved to be in the finals.

Although the show is still fun, entertaining and engaging – it is not interactive enough. We sit here guessing our hearts out, while strangers decide the fate of favorite contestants. There must be a better way.

FOX should open the voting up to home viewers. We're already tweeting all of our guesses. I don't know what the production and editing of each episode entails, but there must be a way to make it work. Right?

With that said, let's see who we think has survived Group B LOL

The Reveals: We were right about Warwick as Mouse Mask, but I totally missed the mark on Taco! I thought it was William Shatner , until I saw Taco's svelte physic in rehearsal footage. He seemed so familiar and now I know why. Tom Bergeron had everyone fooled, including all of the BTS people he's worked with over the years.

We were right about Warwick as Mouse Mask, but I totally missed the mark on Taco! I thought it was William Shatner, until I saw Taco's svelte physic in rehearsal footage. He seemed so familiar and now I know why. Tom Bergeron had everyone fooled, including all of the BTS people he's worked with over the years.

Banana: I thought Brett Michaels was a contestant in Season 1 and forgot about until someone on Twitter brought it up. Once she said it, I totally saw the Banana as Michaels. His mannerisms show through any costume and the clues all match up – even the sad and recent passing of his father. And his bracelet for Jenny McCarthy was totally a nod to Singled Out.

Frog: I'm jumping all over the place with this one! First I thought he was an Olympian – such as Carl Lewis. At times he reminds me of a comedian – like Katt Williams or Tommy Davidson. On the other hand, his smooth moves emulate R&B stars like Jermaine Dupri, Omarion or Bow Wow (who I also thought has been on the show before). I need your help with this one, so let me hear your theories.

Kitty: I'm still scratching my head over her. The two different color eyes could be a nod to Kate Bosworth. Guest judge T-Pain made a great observation after the horror clues, predicting it's Christina Ricci. I could also see Winona Ryder fitting the gothic description. All three ladies have singing experience and fit the costume, so to speak.

The next episode introduces us to the final batch of contestants! Group C includes: Swan, Night Angel, Bear, Rhino, Astronaut, and T-Rex.

Catch new episodes of FOX's The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and live tweet with me (@TalkTVwTiffany) during the West Coast broadcast.