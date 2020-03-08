The Daily LITG, 8th March 2020 – Roubaix, Roubaix, Roubaix, Roubaix!

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. So… at what point do I start ripping up comic books to use as toilet paper?
The 10 most-read stories yesterday
- "Supernatural" Season 15: "The End"; Collins Kicks Us In Our "Feels"
- G.I. Joe Gets Sexy Once Again with Baroness Kotobukiya Statue
- Jim Lee Has No Idea What Doug TenNapel Is Talking About
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star": Negan's "Fiendish" [Video]
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" – Routh: Departure "Not Well Handled"
- Comic Store In Your Future – The King Is Dead But The Emperor has No Clothes
- Black Cat's Brand New Costume… Iron Cat
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10 "Morning Star": Negan's Advice [Preview]
- Boomerang Reveals His Big Secret to Spidey in Amazing Spider-Man #41 [Preview]
- Alan Moore's Complete Maxwell The Magic Cat Collected For the First Time – and It's In Portuguese
One year ago…
- DC Comics' New Method For Reducing Collections
- 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 14: Howerton on More Dennis
- Florida Comic Shop Launches 'Draw MOMO' Prize Event Tonight
- Paizo Officially Announces Pathfinder Second Edition Release Date
- Rob Liefeld's Major X Has Adamantium Sword, Can Kick Wolverine's Butt
Happening today…
- Wizard World Comic Con, Cleveland, Ohio
- Liverpool Comic Con, Exhibition Centre, King's Dock, Liverpool
- MariNaomi appears in conversation with Myriam Gurba to present and sign Distant Stars, at Skylight Books, Los Angeles, CA
- Roubaix Comics Festival, Roubaix, France
- Marvel & DC Comics Free Event, Hilton Houston North, Houston, Texas
Happy birthday to…
- Comic book editor Joellyn Dorkin
- Joe Gualtieri, comic book reporter
- John McShane, comic book editor and historian
- Andrew Hahn, comic creator