All of Neil Gaiman's Sandman in One Big Boxset For $250

With a certain comic book coming to Netflix, it seems a fine time for DC Comics to gather up all the Sandman trade paperbacks and package them together in one boxset with a new Dave McKean cover. The set not only includes the main stories, from Preludes & Nocturnes to The Wake, but also Endless Nights, both versions of The Dream Hunters, and the more recent prequel, Overture. Out in September, fourteen volumes, $250 for 3000 pages.

Sandman Box Set Sep 29, 2020 | 3000 Pages

The iconic series THE SANDMAN from New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman collected in a beautiful slipcased box set! Weaving together ancient mythology, folklore, and fairy tales with his own distinct narrative vision, Gaiman created an unforgettable tale of the forces that exist beyond life and death. The Sandman universe is a master-creation following Dream, also known as Morpheus, lord of the Dreaming — a vast, hallucinatory landscape that houses all the dreams of any and everyone who has ever existed. Gods, demons, mortals, and everything in between. All dreamers visit the Dreaming and have an opportunity to teach Morpheus some surprising lessons. After being captive for 70 years, Morpheus will have to go on a journey to reclaim his objects of power and bring order to the Dreaming.