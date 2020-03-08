James Tynion IV Confirms That No, Punchline is Not Master Bruce

Matthew Warner was a character created by Tom King and Travis Moore, a young boy from a wealthy Gotham family who became obsessed with Bruce Wayne and ordered his butler to murder his parents to be like him. Afterwards, he began calling himself Master Bruce, and scratched the words "Thomas" and "Martha" into his cheeks. He was later incarcerated in Arkham Asylum.

Anyway, his first appearance in Batman #38 has been booming on eBay, after a suggestion from a Speculator App that Matthew was actually hot new Batman character Punchline. And why? Because back in January, on his newsletter, Batman writer James Tynion IV described Punchline saying,

Spoilers. She is not a nice guy.

That was enough for some people to decide that Punchline was a) trans and b) Matthew Warner, now wearing heavy make0up to disguise the scars and the Joker's new girlfriend. And suddenly issues have been jumping up on eBay to $25 for a pair. Which seemed to leave Tynion rather flummoxed.

I've seen this floating around, with zero idea where it started. Punchline has no connection to Batman #38 or the characters introduced there, and did not appear in any comic book before Batman #89! https://t.co/4IMVRhmwdN — James Tynion IV 🦇🦇🦇🦇 (@JamesTheFourth) March 8, 2020

Indeed… Matthew is a Tom King character after all. And very little of anything Tom King-related will appear in Tynion's Batman… pretty much the point. And also, would DC Comics make a seriously mentally disturbed individual their most prominent trans character right now? On purpose? In 2020?