"Heels" Star Stephen Amell "Blown Away" by STARZ Series' Cast

After spending some time in the corner of Cody Rhodes at the AEW Revolution PPV last week (in a losing effort), Heels star Stephen Amell is back at work training and working out to get himself into spandex shape for his upcoming indy pro-wrestling-set STARZ series. But as impressed as he is with how his own personal prep work is going, he's even more impressed with what he's seeing from his co-stars.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Amell posted how he's been "blown away" by those that (here's where it gets tricky) either have already been cast (see below) or possibly also people we haven't met/haven't been officially announced yet. Either way, Amell is clearly impressed:

4 different times over the past 2 weeks I've been blown away by the people we are casting on Heels. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 8, 2020

Heels highlights the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack (Amell) and Ace (Vikings star Alexander Ludwig) Spade — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the eight-episode series also stars Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff (Waitress), and Kelli Berglund (Now Apocalypse).

"Heels": A Look at The Cast

Here's a look at an updated rundown of "who's who" in the upcoming STARZ series:

● In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

● Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWA. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

● Luff's Staci Spade is the reluctant young matriarch of a family-owned Southern wrestling promotion. Having married into the world of independent wrestling, she soon learns that she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family.

● Berglund's Crystal is a 20-year-old wrestler's valet who yearns to transform this traditional role and compete as a wrestler. A rural-town girl of limited financial means, she's an incredible athlete who just needs an opportunity to prove she belongs in the ring – and she'll do whatever it takes to make that dream come true.

Originally spearheaded by Paramount Television in 2017, STARZ serves as lead studio, with Lionsgate TV involved as part of the merger between STARZ and Lionsgate's television production operations. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley.