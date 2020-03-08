"Dispatches From Elsewhere" Season 1 "Janice": Fredwynn's Missing; Jejune's Shareholders Meet [PREVIEW]

AMC's Dispatches From Elsewhere continued blowing our minds last week with "Simone" (Eve Lindley), which focused on our art school graduate and (fingers crossed) one-half of what could one of the best couples on television (we're not letting this one go, people). Unfortunately, things didn't go too smooth between her and Peter (Jason Segal) – though we're hanging our hopes on batteries and electric fish.

But that has to be put on hold, as the team finds themselves having to choose between the Elsewhere Society's protest or the Jejune Institute's shareholders' meeting. So they make the smart call: Fredwynn (Andre Benjamin) and Janice (Sally Field) attend the shareholders' meeting while Peter and Simone scope out the protest.

Sounds like a great plan – except there's that small matter of Fredwynn getting into into Octavio Coleman's (Richard E. Grant) limo as it heads for the Jejune Institute's meeting. So while next episode "Janice" focuses on Field's more-than-she's-letting-on character and the shareholders' meeting, in the preview that follows the episode promo and overview? It's all about a missing Fredwynn…

"Dispatches from Elsewhere" season 1, episode 3 "Janice": Janice takes a trip into her past as they learn more about Jejune at the shareholders' meeting.

AMC's Dispatches from Elsewhere stars Jason Segel (The End of the Tour), Sally Field (Maniac, Lincoln), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), André Benjamin (American Crime), Eve Lindley (Mr. Robot), and Tara Lynne Barr (Co-ed).

Shot in Philadelphia, the AMC Studios production is executive produced by Segel, along with Scott Rudin (Lady Bird, Fences), showrunner Mark Friedman (Wayward Pines), Garrett Basch (My Dinner with Hervé, The Night Of), Eli Bush (Lady Bird, Isle of Dogs), Jeff Freilich (Lodge 49, Grace and Frankie), and Alethea Jones (Queen America, Lodge 49).