DC Collects YA and Kids Graphic Novels In Boxsets

In October, it appears that DC Comics will find a new way to sell their backstock of original graphic novels intended for the YA and middle-grade markets with some very book fair-friendly slipcases, each containing three or four of the books.

DC Graphic Novels for Kids Box Set 1 – $39.99

Dear Justice League shows the World's Greatest Heroes answering fan letters while fighting for justice. Superman of Smallville is about Clark Kent's efforts to become a hero while still living in his midwest home. Black Canary: Ignite stars 13-year-old Dinah Lance, determined to win a battle of the bands while discovering her own heroic destiny. The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid is about Russell Weinwright, who's trying to learn why he's half kid and half swamp creature. This new format comes in a hardcase and is the perfect gift for any kid!

DC Graphic Novels for Young Readers Box Set 1 – $49.99

Mera: Tidebreaker explores duty, love, heroism, and freedom through the eyes of undersea royalty. Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale explores the storey of a teenage Catwoman, as she struggles to find her own identity while living on the streens of Gotham. Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass is a tale about choicess, consequences, and how a 15-year-old Harleen Quinzel defines her world for herself. This new format comes in a hardcase and is the perfect gift for any young adult!