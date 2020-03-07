Seattle Game Companies Are Having Staff Work From Home Due To Coronavirus

Gaming companies in Seattle are taking a smarter route toward having employees work through the coronavirus, which includes working from home. Several companies in the area have decided to take the initiative to keep their staff safe by not having them come to the office. What's more, many of them are paying everyone who needs to be on-the-job at certain hours their full pay, as if they had come into work, without scrubbing any vacation time or sick leave from their records. The two big ones to take note of were Bungie and Microsoft, who issued statements on their websites about the situation.

Another company taking note of it is Nintendo, who spoke to Kotaku about the situation.

"Nintendo of America has taken the precautionary step to allow NOA employees in the states of California and Washington the opportunity to work from home. The safety and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority. We are continuing to closely monitor COVID-19 developments, and share our concerns and support for those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak."

We have yet to hear from other major names in the area like Wizards of the Coast or Valve. But we're guessing if they haven't already taken those steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus with their staff, they will sometime soon.