New Image Comics Crossover Spied in Ludocrats #1 and Adventureman #1?

Bleeding Cool ran the well-sourced rumour a few weeks back that Image Comics is planning the return of the shared superhero universe that kicked off the publisher back in 1992, with Spawn, Savage Dragon, Youngblood, WildCATS, Cyberforce, Shadowhawk, Wetworks and more. Now WildCATS is back to being part of the DC Universe, and Youngblood has been sold off… but could some other Image Comics titles be playing along?

Two recent Image Comics cameos have us scratching our heads. In a screenshot leaked to Bleeding Cool from the Kieron Gillen, Jim Rossignol, and Jeff Stokely's Ludocrats #1 it reveals a cameo appearance of Casanova Quinn popping up.

Now, we'd chalk that up to just Kieron Gillen giving a subtle shout to Matt Fraction from across the pond… But then we got a sneak peek at Matt Fraction and Terry Dodson's upcoming Adventureman #1 and spotted a possible cameo of… Lady Hellaine from Mirka Andolfo's just released Mercy #1??

Could something be going on here?

Both of these surfaced in Image's 2020 #1s, so now we're combing through all Image's latest launches. Other places to look would be Protector#1, After Realm #1, On The Stump #1, Tartarus #1, Decorum #1, Nailbiter Returns #1, The Goddamned: The Virgin Brides #1, That Texas Blood #1…

Has anyone else spotted one of these? Send us a tip at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

LUDOCRATS #1 (OF 5) CVR A STOKELY (MR)

(W) Kieron Gillen, Jim Rossignol (A) Tamra Bonvillain (A/CA) Jeff Stokely

SERIES PREMIERE! The Ludocrat! The ludicrous aristocrat! A collision of the ornate fantasy of Dune and an M-rated Asterix & Obelix! Baron Otto Von Hades and Professor Hades Zero-K are here, and they're going to save us all have a nice time. KIERON GILLEN (DIE, THE WICKED + THE DIVINE) and JIM ROSSIGNOL (Sir, You Are Being Hunted) write! JEFF STOKELY (The Spire) draws! TAMRA BONVILLAIN (Once & Future) colors! Clayton Cowles (BITTER ROOT, DIE) letters! The universe screams in pleasure, writhing, finally satisfied, complete, joyous!In Shops: Apr 01, 2020

SRP: $3.99 ADVENTUREMAN #1

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

SERIES PREMIERE! A CATACLYSMIC ADVENTURE DECADES IN THE MAKING!

In this WILDLY AFFORDABLE TRIPLE-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE, revisit how the legend of the greatest pulp hero of them all, ADVENTUREMAN, ended in a heartbreaking CLIFFHANGER with our hero facing execution at the vile hand of his ultra-nemesis BARON BIZARRE on the eve of the MACABRAPOCALYPSE…or did it?!? Eighty years after his apparent demise, single mother Claire and her Adventurefan son Tommy seem to be the only two people alive that remember the thrilling ADVENTUREMAN sagas…but from that memory burns THE SPARK OF RESURRECTION! WHERE HIS STORY ENDED…HER STORY BEGINS! This sense-obliterating, earth-shaking, imagination-quaking adventure that spans generations comes to you from MATT FRACTION (SEX CRIMINALS, Hawkeye) and TERRY & RACHEL DODSON (X-Men/Fantastic Four, RED ONE)!!!In Shops: Apr 29, 2020

SRP: $3.99