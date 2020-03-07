Frank Frazetta Original Artwork, Up for Auction at Heritage – From Glenn Danzig

We noted some of the Dave Sim, Mike Allred, Jack Kirby, Murphy Anderson and Carl Barks' original artwork being offered for sale from Heritage Auctions in a big new original artwork lot. Well, there are plenty more from some of the biggest names in North American comic books, and Bleeding Cool may be spotlighting a few over the weekend – and the auction price currently being bid. Such as a number of pages from the late, great Frank Frazetta.

Frank Frazetta Swordsmen in the Sky Paperback Novel Cover Painting Original Art (Ace, 1964). The year 1963 saw a flood of paperback reprints with all-new covers by Frank Frazetta. There were approximately 14 of them, mostly Tarzan and Carson of Venus related. So by 1964, when this title was released, a Frazetta cover on a book already had a powerful cache. And any sci-fi fan who purchased this book on the strength of the Frazetta cover alone was surely not disappointed, as the anthology contained short stories by Andre Norton, Poul Anderson, Edmond Hamilton, and many others. The fluidity of movement in this piece was achieved in opaque watercolor, and the varying density of the paint allowed some wonderful texture, especially on the planetary bodies. Signed in the lower left of the 9.25" x 12" matted image area. The illustration board is signed and dated 2003 by Frazetta on the reverse side. Matted to 15.25" x 18.5". Lightly toned and in Excellent condition. From the Glenn Danzig Collection. Buy It Now: $180,000.

Frank Frazetta – Warrior Illustration Original Art (undated). An expressive gestural illustration of a warrior, by the fantasy master! Plenty of delicate detail for such a small area. Created in ink and watercolor on Bristol board with a matted image area of 3.5" x 5", and an over all framed glass front size of 11.5 x 13.5". Signed in the lower right, and it appears to be in Excellent condition. Current bid: $8750.

Frank Frazetta – Tarzan and Dum-Dum Illustration Original Art (c. 1950s). The feverish ecstasy of the "Dum-Dum" (or dance of the great apes) from the Tarzan novels is studied and sketched by the modern master of fantasy art, Frazetta. The energy and life on this page is astounding! Created in ink on sketch paper with an image area of 7.5" x 7". The page is moderately toned, and has light edge wear. Signed in the upper left, and in Very Good condition. Current bid: $4050.