Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story season 10 stormed out of the gate swinging last week. Murphy followed up on his promise of an "all-star season" with a cast revel video that proved just that: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock are all on board – with a familar name about to join the AHS universe: Macaulay Culkin.

So of course, we now have to start snooping for info on filming and season themes – and we may have found some, thanks to the fine folks at Wicked Local Provincetown (and Ethan Genter via Cape Cod Times).

Ryan Murphy Productions and 20th Century Fox Television have started scouting locations in Provincetown, Massachusetts, for filming locations for a new television series. An application to film with a 130-member crew beginning the end of March and extending into April has been submitted, with Tourism Director Anthony Fuccillo confirming various locations were requested – including dunes, beaches, streets, and private properties in and around town (though nothing has been finalized).

Filming location scout Tiffany Kinder appeared before the Cemetery Commission, where some information was revealed about the television series that has us leaning hard towards it being AHS. Kinder's NDA (nondisclosure agreement) prohibited her from giving specific information – but here's what we learned:

● There will be filming in a cemetary, with Kinder reassuring the commission that the production will be respectful to the location and to the familes of those buried there. She offered some detail on how the cemetary is being used more as a backdrop than a central focus:

"We're not zooming in on any stone or anyone's resting place. It's a location, and people are literally walking through the cemetery and being followed and then we pop out on to the street and start walking up the street."

● The show's script is still being written, with the production currently listed as "Untitled".

● Kinder also looked to reassure the commission that there will not be a hard focus on Provincetown or portray it specifically in a negative light – but it's that last bit at the end that had our AHS radar buzzing:

"It's not a terrible show about Provincetown in particular, but, you know, there is a little bit of supernatural things happening."

So could we be getting an all-star season filled with our cast having to deal with a steady stream of "urban legends" and very real nightmares? Our Magic 8 Ball is showing us "Possible"…

For now, here's a look at Murphy's announcement video – and as for the season's theme? Time to start analyzing the beach scene below and the selection of Orville Peck's Dead of Night:

Calling Murphy and series co-creator Falchuk, "the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series", FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf had this to say about the network renewing the popular series:

"AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad, and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story."

"American Horror Story: 1984": The Bleeding Cool Reviews

When we reviewed season opener "Camp Redwood," we made a connection to both Shaun of the Dead and The Cabin in the Woods when describing how the season's initial tone and vibe made us feel. Then "Slashdance" happened and… wow. We're talking false identities, double-crosses, hidden alliances, impalements, and our first major counselor "death" (sorry, Ray).

"True Killers" (our review here) was a fun frightfest that confirmed our worst suspicions about Margaret while actually getting us to start to feel(???) for Richter/Mr. Jingles – and Trevor went RIP.

"Red Dawn" got our brains back into "WTF?!?" conspiracy theory mode… then "Episode 100" celebrated the franchise milestone with an episode that time-jumped to 1989 – and tied all nine seasons together.

From there, "The Lady in White" offered previously-unrevealed backstory on the bloody history of Camp Redwood, and who the true "big bad" was in Richter's life.

Last week brought us the season's penultimate episode "Rest in Pieces", where the past proved to be the biggest of "big bads" for a number of our favorites… and "guilty favorites".

Which brought things full cricle with season finale "Final Girl"… the last time we'll be treated to Matthew Morrison's furry friend "Tom" and as close to a "happily ever after" as the AHS universe will allow.