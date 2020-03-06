"More People Probably Died Of Bee Stings This Week Than Coronavirus " – Wizard World Cleveland Still On This Weekend

There are many calls on Reed POP to cancel ECCC in a week's time over coronavirus fears – often it seems from people who would like to be able to apply for refunds on their tickets, vendor fees, hotels and travel as a result. Many companies and guests have now declared that they are pulling out, though as it stands the show is still on. And the big boy in the room, Funko, seems to be going nowhere.

And while Reed has cancelled the London Book Fair for the same week, other shows are going on regardless. Last weekend's London Film And Comic Con had a big crowd and few no-shows, we mentioned Liverpool Comic Con kicking off today without a worry, and this weekend sees Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con go ahead as planned, at the Huntington Convention Center.

Local news station Fox8 reports that the show still has a full slate of events and will be continuing "it's standard operating procedure for our housekeeping team to do a deep cleaning on what we consider high touch areas twice a day and continuing to wipe things down. This isn't something that we developed right now, this is something that we do all the time here," says Huntington Convention Center Director David Johnson said. Show organizers say they're providing sanitizer stations and are following the latest advice from the CDC.

"That's what people do at our shows all the time. They understand they're gong to be in contact with people and they're washing their hands and they're sanitizing if they're feeling uncomfortable, but we want people to feel welcome and feel safe," said Wizard World spokesman Jerry Milani.

They also quote Wes Tillander of Swords, Posters and Comics from Atlanta who says "More people probably died of bee stings this week that coronavirus so no. On the ration of rolling the dice, you're pretty safe." As long as you use hand sanitizer after rolling those dice. You never know who else has been holding them. And kissing them for good luck… Doors open at 4pm and the show runs through to Sunday.