As questions remain whether the spread of and concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will force the cancellation of this year's Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC), Star Wars author Delilah S. Dawson (Star Wars: Phasma, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Black Spire) has made the decision to cancel her appearance out of health concerns for her and her family.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, Dawson expressed her regret over not being able to see her fans, but her concerns clearly lays out the reasons for her decision:

I wish I didn't have to do this, but y'all, I've got to cancel on ECCC. I'm in the hospital with a sick kid right now, I've got an autoimmune disease, I can't imagine being quarantined across the country or infecting my 70yo mom. I'm just heartsick over it. ❤️😥 — Delilah S. Dawson (@DelilahSDawson) March 5, 2020

Originally published Random House Publishing in August 2019, here's a look at Dawson's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Black Spire:

After devastating losses at the hands of the First Order, General Leia Organa has dispatched her agents across the galaxy in search of allies, sanctuary, and firepower–and her top spy, Vi Moradi, may have just found all three, on a secluded world at the galaxy's edge. A planet of lush forests, precarious mountains, and towering, petrified trees, Batuu is on the furthest possible frontier of the galactic map, the last settled world before the mysterious expanse of Wild Space. The rogues, smugglers, and adventurers who eke out a living on the largest settlement on the planet, Black Spire Outpost, are here to avoid prying eyes and unnecessary complications. Vi, a Resistance spy on the run from the First Order, is hardly a welcome guest. And when a shuttle full of stormtroopers lands in her wake, determined to root her out, she has no idea where to find help. To survive, Vi will have to seek out the good-hearted heroes hiding in a world that redefines scum and villainy. With the help of a traitorous trooper and her acerbic droid, she begins to gather a colorful band of outcasts and misfits, and embarks on a mission to spark the fire of resistance on Batuu–before the First Order snuffs it out entirely.