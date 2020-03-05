REVIEW: Doctor Doom #6 — "Doom And Time Traveling Super Villain Kang In A Fugitive Buddy Comedy"

(Marvel Comics, creative team: Christopher Cantwell, Salvador Larroca, Guru-eFX, Cory Petit)

You may have never known that you needed Doom and time traveling super villain Kang in a fugitive buddy comedy in the vein of Double Take, but you really did. Traveling the hobo highways, taking verbal jabs at each other, the chemistry between these two characters is very enjoyable. The deft pacing of Christopher Cantwell's script resists being languid by making every line of dialogue electrifying. The visuals from Larroca, Guru-eFX and Petit are hearken back to stylings of Sergio Leone or Clint Eastwood. The inevitable yet surprising conclusion is only enhanced by the embittered stinger of an epilogue, showing the brilliance of the lead even when he's embattled. There has been a lot of stuff happening before this issue, but the reader needs nothing outside of what's in these pages. To say much more would spoil the wonderful surprises these pages hold, but suffice it to say this issue is a wicked gem. RATING: BUY

DOCTOR DOOM #6

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

After uncovering the Symkarian plot against him, Doctor Doom seeks an "insurance policy" that will ensure his reign over Latveria forever. Before he returns to his homeland to wage a one-man war on those who usurped his throne, he embarks on a covert mission to find a secret and powerful device with an unlikely ally, Kang the Conqueror — all while being pursued by mercenaries hired to kill him on sight.