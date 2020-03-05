"No Time To Die": Rami Malek Remains Cryptic About His Bond Villain

The twist that a villain we thought was new turns out to be a villain from previous movies is far too common these days. Star Trek did it and James Bond did it in Spectre. Now people are wondering if they are gearing up to do it again in a James Bond movie. Rami Malek is playing a villain named Safin in No Time To Die but there have been plenty of rumors that suggest he could be playing Dr. No. Total Film shared a new image of Safin and also asked Malek about those rumors; he played coy of course.

"I would never shoot something like that down. It's intriguing," he replied with a smile. So which Bond films did Malek watch in preparation? "Only Dr. No," Malek said. Intriguing indeed.

So he could be Dr. No or maybe not. It doesn't appear they are going to say one way or another the way J.J. Abrams did with Khan in Star Trek: Into Darkness which is probably the right way to go. No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga described Safin as someone who is absolutely a threat to Bond.

"There's a sense this guy could be from a large- scale chemical/pharmaceutical family" and that Safin is "someone who's not necessarily a public face, but who wields a lot of power behind those people".

Now that No Time To Die has been delayed we should expect the promotion to come to an abrupt halt. It's going to be interesting to see if this movie does well as it slides into the already very busy fall.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It is scheduled to be released on November 25, 2020.