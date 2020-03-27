WWE Legends Have Arrived and Come to Life with Eaglemoss

WWE has fans from every generation out there. The ongoing stories and thrills keep fans old and new still involved in the franchise. Some of the best parts of the WWE now is when the legends return for the show. Of course, a lot of these classic wrestlers have gotten a lot older now but seeing them again makes you feel like a kid watching them back in the WWE day. Eaglemoss wants yo bring back some memories with a nice line up of some of there newest statues. This set of statues features a nice set up of WWE Legends like Triple H, Macho Man, Kurt Angle, Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels. Each one is affordably priced at $19.99 and will come with a collectible magazine. The magazine will showcase highlights of their career as well as go more in depth with the WWE. Each one packs in the detail and color for the price and would be a great gift for any wrestling fan. They are simple collectibles that won't break the bank but still have enough detail to please any fan. Preorders for them are already live and you can find them and some newer WWE wrestlers like The New Day here.

Let's get ready to rumble!

WWE Championship Collection Ultimate Warrior Statue

"Always believe." Hailing from Parts Unknown, the mysterious, intense Ultimate Warrior joins our WWE Championship Collection! Witness the power of Ultimate Warrior, one of the most colourful and exciting Superstars in WWE history. The Ultimate Warrior represented the peak of WWE Superstardom in the early 1990s with his flowing mane, muscled arms and warpaint covering his face. After leaving the world of sports entertainment in 1998, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. This fantastic metal resin Ultimate Warrior figurine captures the legendary Superstar with his arms held up to the sky and head tilted back in a famous pose. He is wearing his signature painted war mask and green, pink and orange in-ring attire. The figurine is masterfully hand-painted and stands at almost 5 1/2-inches tall on a ring style base!

WWE Championship Collection Macho Man Statue

"Oooh Yeah!" The legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage is ready to fight in the WWE Championship Collection. This superb metallic resin figurine captures Macho Man Randy Savage wearing his iconic golden bodysuit covered with pink stars and tassels attached to his arm. The figurine shows Randy Savage with his vibrate pink hat to match his outfit, his wacky sunglasses and his Macho boots to finish the look. Standing over 4 1/2-inches tall and stands on a ring style base. The fantastic figurine comes with an officially approved 16-page magazine. Written by WWE experts, the magazine takes a look at Superstar Macho Man Randy Savage career, his greatest matches, signature moves and the history of the WWE organisation. Randy Savage is a true WWE Legend! Don't miss out and get your hands on the action of WWE today!

WWE Championship Collection Shawn Michaels Statue

"The Icon, The Showstopper, The Main Event!" One of the most gifted Superstars of all-time, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels joins our WWE Championship Collection! However you want to call him, Shawn Michaels had a history-making career. His showmanship, bravado and athleticism defined his career that has spanned more than 30 years. He earned his nickname "Mr.WrestleMania" in WrestleMania XIX (1998) after facing off against Chris Jericho. The match proved that Shawn Michaels's talent could elevate any show he took part in. This fantastic metal resin figurine captures Shawn Michaels posing and smirking in the iconic rocker outfit he wore at his first singles match at WrestleMania VIII in 1992. The figurine is masterfully hand-painted capturing all the little details in his sunglasses, chains and "I'm too sexy for this crowd" on his back. HBK stands at almost 5-inches tall on a ring style base!

WWE Championship Collection Bret Hart Statue

This superb hand-painted metallic resin statue captures the Canadian WWE wrestler, Bret Hart, in his iconic pose! To complete his fierce look, he is wearing his iconic leather jacket, hot pink jockstrap, and signature sunglasses. The fantastic figurine comes with an officially approved 16-page magazine. Written by WWE experts, the magazine takes a look at Bret Hart's career, his greatest matches, signature moves and the history of the WWE organization.

WWE Championship Collection Triple H Statue

"I am the game, and I'm that damn good!" WWE royalty Triple H storms into the WWE Championship Collection. This superb hand-painted metallic resin figurine captures Triple H showing off his muscles on a ring style base ready to fight! To complete his fierce look, he is wearing his iconic high boots, wrestling trunks with his name and signature logo printed on his kneepads. The fantastic figurine comes with an officially approved 16-page magazine. Written by WWE experts, the magazine takes a look at Triple H career, his greatest matches, signature moves and the history of the WWE organization.

WWE Championship Collection Kurt Angle Statue

Kurt Angle came to the WWE glory from amateur wrestling where he won his first gold medal in 1996. Now retired, he stayed involved in the backstage life of WWE. This fantastic metal resin Kurt Angle figurine captures this superstar in his signature pose with his hands on his waist showing off his impressive muscles. He is wearing his team Angle era version attire with two gold medals around his neck. The figurine is masterfully hand-painted and stands at -inches tall on a ring style base!