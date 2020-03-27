Typical Gamer Signs A New Exclusive Streaming Deal With YouTube

This week, YouTube announced that they have signed a new exclusive streaming deal with Canadian gaming creator Andre "Typical Gamer" Rebelo. He announced the news yesterday in a new video, which you can watch below, as he'll be holding a celebratory livestream today. The details of the new deal were not made available, but we're guessing it's at least 2-3 years like the others that have been signed by the platform. Typical Gamer joins CouRage, Lachlan, LazarBeam, Muselk, and Valkyrae as part of the group who have been signed recently. Aside from his gaming content, he is an avid partner with various charitable organizations. Such as Extra Life which helps benefit each streamer's local Children's Miracle Network by donating $10k to the program and surprising a Typical Gamer super fan who is in recovery at his home in Manhattan Beach. Below are a couple of quotes from the announcement.

"I can't imagine where my life would be without YouTube and the millions of passionate, loyal fans that have supported me throughout the years," said Typical Gamer. "Joining YouTube as an exclusive live streamer represents the next major step in my career as I look to connect with my audience in an even greater way. I am so lucky to be able to share my gaming experiences with the world." "Not only is Typical Gamer one of the most prolific streamers in the world, he's one of the most compassionate creators and is dedicated to his audience," said Ryan Wyatt, Head of Gaming, YouTube. "His contributions to Extra Life highlight his commitment in giving back to a community that has given so much to him. Typical Gamer has long been a streamer on YouTube going back to 2015, and keeping Typical Gamer on YouTube demonstrates our ongoing commitment to make YouTube the best place for live gaming content."