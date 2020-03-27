The X-Men Archangel Soars with New Iron Studios Statue

The X-Men ranks continue to rise as Iron Studios build up another X-Men versus Sentinel statue. These massive battle diorama statues are huge collectibles that any Marvel Comics mutant fan must have. These are very high end collectibles with the full Sentinel piece coming in at $1,600+. Each X-Men statue is able to be removed from the Sentinel and stand on their own. This time the Apocalypse driven X-Men Archangel flies on in to save the day. The has his apocalypse costume and the colors on him just pop. Angel is unmasked and it's showing off his blue skin with the flowing blonde hair. The display base is part of a Sentinel arm and it looks like Psylocke is his companion piece.

The Marvel Comics Archangel X-Men Versus Sentinel Statue will be priced at $169.99. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. Don't forget to check out other X-Men statues from Iron Studios like Psylocke, Beast, Cyclops, and more.

Archangel BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Marvel Comics

Recruited by Prof. X for the original formation of the X-Men, the mutant Warren Worthington III begins his heroic career known as Angel, for his great white wings developed in adolescence. At the event called \"Massacre of the Mutants\", Warren lost his original wings. Afterwords he was seduced by the villain Apocalypse who, after several genetic changes, transformed Warren by giving him blue skin and organic metal wings. He assumed the title \"Death\" among the Knights of the Apocalypse. After breaking free from the villain\'s control, he adopted the name Archangel (Archangel), and started using his new powers for good once again.

– Limited edition

– Made in polystone

– Hand painted

*The X-Men Art Scale figures that are sold separately cannot be attached to the Sentinel BDS Art Scale 1/10. If you want to have the Sentinel Vs X-Men you must order the Full Set, which is also in Pre Order.

Product dimensions: 15.7 in (H) x 12.9 in (W) x 7.4 in (L)

Product Weight: 3 lbs

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2021

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California