"The Walking Dead": Beta's Not a Fan of Being Called "Alpha" [PREVIEW]

With what we've seen so far of this Sunday's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead ("Look at the Flowers"), it would understandable if our focus was on the "Walker World's Finest" team-up of Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The opening minutes of the episode offered us the backstory on their deal – but now in the newest preview, we get the other perspective on this situation.

Beta's (Ryan Hurst) perspective.

In the clip below, Beta finds the "gift" that Carol left for him – and makes his opinion known when it comes to anyone thinking he's the new "Alpha."

If that wasn't enough (and it should be), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) head out for "first contact" with Eugene's radio-friendly friend "Stephanie" – while Daryl's (Norman Reedus) got a few issues he still needs to work through with Negan…

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 14 "Look at the Flowers": Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie.

