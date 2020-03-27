"The Main Event": Trailer for Netflix/WWE Family Film Debuts

The Main Event, a collaboration between WWE and Netflix, debuted its trailer this morning. This is a light-hearted family film about a boy who finds a magic mask that gives him super strength, so he enters a wrestling tournament with the WWE. So, basically every kids dream at some point in their life. WWE stars The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, and Babatunde Aiyegbusi all make appearances.

Check out the trailer, synopsis, and poster for The Main Event down below:

Are you ready to step into the ring? Watch The Main Event on Netflix April 10. When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring? Directed by Jay Karas, THE MAIN EVENT co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE superstars Kofi Kingston, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Sheamus, and Babatunde Aiyegbusi as Leo's ultimate opponent, a gigantic wrestler named Samson.

The Main Event, starring Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, and Babatunde Aiyegbusi hits Netflix on April 10th.