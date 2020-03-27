The Hordeculture Return For Empyre: X-Men #2

This week saw Marvel publish The Road to Empyre, tying up Meet The Skrulls, Incoming and a munch of Kree/Skrull Avengers stories from the past few decades, and a little Young Avengers for good measure, to make some sense of the Kree, Skrulls and Cotati races that seem to be behind much of the upcoming Empyre event. But how will all the other books tie in? Well the involvement of the plant race Cotati might make a natural tie in with the X-Men titles at the moment, with the plant-based actions of Krakoa, home to all mutants and floral font of all their international power. But in the preview of Empyre: X-Men #2, we see, to have the emergence of the Hordeculture as well. Who popped up in previous issues of X-Men as octogenarian eco-botanist-terrorists.

That's them. Looking to kill off seven billion humans to restore the Earth to a natural grace. And it seems they will be making their presence known again in Empyre: X-Men #2…

Considering the Cotati are pacifists, will they find a way to work within that? Here's the solicit;

EMPYRE X-MEN #2 (OF 4)

(W) Gerry Duggan, Ben Percy, Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Stephen Segovia

Plant people from outer space have come to Earth and, wouldn't you know it, they just happen to be here when millions of mutants rise as undead creatures hungry for human flesh. The X-Men return to Genosha in a tale so crazy, it's taking the entire writing crew of the X-Men line to tackle it!

Rated T+In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $4.99